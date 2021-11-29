There’s a lot we don’t really know about the Omicron variant, which originated in southern Africa and has already reached Sydney. But that hasn’t stopped a surge in anxiety and growing fear its great transmissibility could cool off Australia’s brief flirtation with a normal summer.

Over the weekend states tightened border restrictions, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison will convene a meeting of national cabinet later today or tomorrow, ahead of schedule. But he’s taken great pains to point out there’s nothing to fear in that.

“I wouldn’t describe it as an emergency meeting,” Morrison told Nine. “I’d call it a normal meeting we would convene in these circumstances to bring everybody up to speed with the same information.”