Last May, as the world was locked down against COVID, a group of people in Sydney's eastern suburbs got to work. David and Lyndell Droga and their friends decided it was time to make the Australian government take action on climate change.

The Drogas are the co-leaders of Wentworth Independents, residents who want to get rid of Liberal MP Dave Sharma and replace him with an independent. Sharma holds the seat -- which stretches from Bondi in the east to Potts Point and down to the southernmost border of Centennial Park -- on a margin of 1.3%.

Lyndell sent an email to her local network inviting people to an “intimate event of early adopters, donors and network builders” the following month.