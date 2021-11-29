Nearly a year since vaccines were first rolled out in Australia and we’ve donated just 15% of the 60 million vaccines we promised abroad.

On Friday Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Australia would send 23 police officers and 40 Australian Defence Force members to the Solomon Islands to help provide security and support as anti-government protests turned violent.

In the Solomon Islands, just 10% of those aged over 12 are fully vaccinated. This problem is worldwide: in Syria only 4.1% of the population fully vaccinated.