Let the inner-city lefties chatter away over their craft-brewed beer. There's one issue which preoccupies those in the 'burbs. It's social media and its impact on families. Just ask any parent outside the school gate. And Scott Morrison knows it.

The question is: might Morrison make it the basis of an old-fashioned family values campaign come election time? It does after all play directly to Morrison's persona as the family man with conservative values.

The prime minister pointed to the evil -- literally -- of social media in his address to a Pentecostal church conference on the Gold Coast earlier this year. He warned that social media could be used by "the evil one".