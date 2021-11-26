While Scott Morrison's religious discrimination bill is designed to propagate a US-derived narrative of victimhood for some of the most powerful institutions and people in the country, in doing so it imports another virus that Morrison and his government may be altogether less keen on.

The hitchhiker is a bill of rights, which Scott Morrison provided the basis for in his otherwise drab speech introducing his religious discrimination bill yesterday (even if he did it unintentionally).

Because Australian right-wingers -- mainstream and fringe -- import so many of their political tactics, culture wars and conspiracy theories from the US, they tend to forget key differences between our two nations. One of them is the US Bill of Rights.