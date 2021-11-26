Dr Leslie Cannold used to present Both Sides Now, but she’s cutting to the chase: what’s the right way to go? In Everyday Dilemmas, Cannold brings her ethical training to your problems. Send your questions to [email protected] with “Dear Leslie” in the subject line. She might even reply…

Dear Leslie,

I just found out my mum is spiking my dad’s coffee with her anti-depressants. She’d been doing it since around the time I noticed him being less of a bastard. She’s begged me not to tell anyone as he wouldn’t agree to take them himself. She’s right about that, but I’m a nurse. Help!