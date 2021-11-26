Seven’s night from Nine, with Ten and the ABC almost tied. Seven’s The Front Bar Ashes ep had 496,000; Q+A, 385,000; Ten’s Bachelorette winner announcement, 571,000 and 457,000 for the lead-up -- and an overwhelming dominance of the demos.

Bluey's fresh morning episode got 423,000 nationally, and the evening repeat 302,000 -- 725,000 for the two. The Queensland blue wins again!

The weekend will see the WBBL final on Seven and Foxtel Saturday night -- worth a look because the deluded male team will not be in evidence. On Sunday night the first of a four-parter on Muhammad Ali, which will be well worth staying with over the next month.