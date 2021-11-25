Prime Minister Scott Morrison has introduced the religious discrimination bill in parliament, arguing that “faith and freedom are inseparable”.
"We have to veer away from the artificial, phoney conflicts, boycotts, controversies and cancelling created by anonymous and cowardly bots, bigots and bullies," he said.
The bill, while watered down considerably from its first draft, presents a new problem: how it will impact women seeking health services.
