Australia’s newspapers (in both analogue and digital form) have been all a-twitter this week, fluffing up their feathers and preening their plumage as they lean heavily into the latest readership figures from Roy Morgan Research.

In The Australian, it’s “readership surges in both print and digital formats” to historic highs of 5.44 million over four weeks. In its key competitor, The Australian Financial Review, it's “record highs as its digital-exclusive readership grows” to 3.5 million.

What do they want you to take away? We’ve got bazillions of readers. Are you feeling the FOMO already?