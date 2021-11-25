Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme Linda Reynolds is calling for states and territories to increase their contribution to the scheme, arguing the program is coming over cost and was never intended to function as a “welfare scheme for life”.

But experts say there are several issues with Reynold’s claim. Firstly, the NDIS is not, and has never functioned as welfare. Secondly, there is limited data to explain the “cost blowout” the Coalition have complained about in recent months.

Where’s the evidence?

CEO of Physical Disability Council NSW Serena Ovens told Crikey the states would likely take issue with being told to pay more -- especially on the basis of limited evidence. The scheme started out with a 50-50 financial split between the Commonwealth and the state and territory governments combined, though states and territory contributions were later capped at a 4% annual increase.