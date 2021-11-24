It was one of those nights where you simply lie down and watch Netflix, Prime, Binge or Apple+, read a book (not one of those in the ABC’s Books That Made Us -- 427,000 nationally -- worthy but ... -- or BVOD the final ep of Love Island if you're desperate and want to know how this gripping drama ends.

Big Brother VIP thankfully died last night -- 451,000 national and whatever on the seven-day pick-up and BVOD data in a week’s time.

In breakfast, Today slipped to 318,000 nationally but News Breakfast on the ABC moved past it into second with 323,000 nationally. Sunrise still leads with 420,000 average.