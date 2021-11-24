In the aftermath of COP26, and Scott Morrison's refusal to pursue any climate policy beyond hoping something will turn up, it's worth revisiting what is, for all its faults, an impressive policy document on pursuing net zero by 2050.

Created by the international peak body for fossil fuel industries, the International Energy Agency's Net Zero by 2050 takes a hard look at the policies needed to deliver net zero emissions. And while -- unsurprisingly for a fossil fuel lobbyist -- it relies on carbon capture and storage to make its numbers add up, CCS contributes only 8% of its projected total global energy demand in 2050 and 2% of electricity supply.

But the other 90+% of the roadmap to 2050 is very different from the policies of the prime minister and his Energy Minister Angus Taylor.