With wages growth still far below the levels the Reserve Bank wants to see, the Morrison government has opened the way to businesses to use temporary foreign labour to push slowly building wage pressures back down, in the hope 200,000 temporary visa holders enter the country between December 1 and July 2022.

The government has nominated politically influential or sensitive sectors like mining, hospitality, construction and professional services as areas in which the demand for skilled workers is heavy.

Private sector wages growth in the September quarter was just 0.6%, and 2.4% for the year -- the level it reached before the pandemic. Of the sectors Morrison nominated, professional services is the only sector that enjoyed what is by recent standards healthy growth -- 1.3% in the quarter for the private sector, though it enjoyed similar growth at the end of 2020 before it slumped again earlier this year.