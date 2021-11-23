The Morrison government’s dwindling hopes of getting a series of contentious bills through Parliament in the final sitting fortnight of the year are under threat from its conservative fringe.

Yesterday five Coalition senators -- Gerard Rennick, Alex Antic, Sam McMahon, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells and Matt Canavan -- crossed the floor to vote with a One Nation bill opposing vaccine mandates. Rennick and Antic have threatened to withhold their vote. Now Queensland MP George Christensen is threatening to do the same in the lower house.

Here’s Crikey’s quick guide to the Coalition’s anti-mandate fringe, how it got here, and what it wants.