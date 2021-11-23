Pauline Hanson’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates bill has come and gone, but it served both her and Prime Minister Scott Morrison's political purposes and they’ll be well pleased.

Since Parliament won’t be having an intelligent debate on the subject, perhaps we should. There is a serious issue here, with most of the population vaccinated but a significant rump refusing or unable to do so. Given the epidemiological mechanics of COVID, unprecedented social dilemmas present for resolution.

The simple fact is that an unvaccinated person is a public health risk. That’s easy to say. It’s equally easy to say, as many do, that it’s a free country. But what they mean by that is not so simple.