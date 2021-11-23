They are doing that to protect their own workers. To protect their other clients … it’s got nothing to do with ideology. And, this, you know, these issues around liberty and so on. We all believe in freedom, but we also believe in people being healthy, and the sheer fact of it is, if you’re not vaccinated, you represent a greater public health risk to yourself, to your family, to your community and others about you. So, it’s only sensible that people will do sensible things to protect their public health.Scott Morrison, August 25, 2021
They’ve got to be able to, as they have done here in New South Wales, given business, given Australians the clear signal that this is not something they want to continue doing and this has to come to an end, and governments have to step back and governments have to start letting go of all of these controls on people’s lives.Scott Morrison, November 19, 2021
It’s bad enough that the prime minister has shredded the last vestiges of his credibility on an important issue like vaccine mandates. It’s worse still that his unapologetic backflip — right down to overriding one of his own senators to allow Pauline Hanson to introduce a stunt bill to ban vaccine mandates — has failed to prevent the government from sliding into chaos and risking his election strategy.
The government’s agenda for what could be the last sitting fortnight before the election is on hold, with the determination of Gerard Rennick and Alex Antic to withhold support for government legislation, and three other right-wingers — Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, Matt Canavan and the Northern Territory’s Sam McMahon — crossing the floor to support Hanson.
It’s as if Morrison’s constant stream of lies and falsehoods has made others disinclined to believe him when he announces his latest position on an important issue, cognisant as they are that it’s merely five minutes since Morrison said something entirely different.
This is the real cost of slowly but steadily acquiring a reputation as someone who says whatever is convenient at the time — no one believes you, and demands that you act rather than merely announce, which is what extremists like Rennick and Antic want from the PM. Angry backbenchers might previously have accepted an assurance from Morrison that he would pressure state leaders in national cabinet. But Scott Morrison’s assurances are now worthless, a barrowload of paper money in a political economy marked by a hyperinflation of bullshit.
But more gravely, Morrison’s entire election strategy — portray himself as the fearless leader of the forces of freedom from government control — is now in the balance, because people don’t believe what he says. It was already an absurd premise for the leader of the biggest government since World War II, committed to increasing the tax burden on Australians way above levels inherited from Labor. It’s made much worse by the fact that the very people he is seeking to woo, including fringe elements of his own party, don’t buy the act.
The link between the budget and the vaccine mandate issue isn’t spurious — there’s a real resentment within conservative ranks of the Liberal Party membership over Morrison’s embrace of big government stretching for years off into the future, and a view that Morrison believes in nothing.
And the questions about Morrison’s judgment keep coming. In question time yesterday, all but one of Labor questions were about Morrison’s lies, falsehoods and reversals. And the pressure paid off — Morrison produced another falsehood, about the infamous Hawaiian trip, claiming he’d told Anthony Albanese where he was going, only to be forced to come back twice and correct the record, admitting he hadn’t, with the tortured excuse that when he said he told Albanese “where” he was going, he meant “on leave”.
Peter Dutton would have been watching with interest as Morrison stumbled.
Damn, I want Morrison the Happy Clapper with all his ultra-religious baggage gone, but it will be a Pyrrhic victory indeed if he is replaced by Voldemort, sorry I meant to say Dutton. Just what we need, is there anybody in the world more right-wing than an ex-cop from Queensland?
Personally hanging in for a vote of no confidence and an early election….
Even the Queensland coppers did not want him!
It would be nice if Dutton did get the top job – that would make the LNP unelectable for many people, especially women.
Keep it up Labor. He thinks his ability to lie is a strength. You must show it to be his Achilles heel.
Yes!
You must be very young. I am old enough to remember when the Liberals made themselves unelectable by putting Tony Abbott in charge. That was a hard lesson. Be careful what you wish for.
Note also unelectable Boris Johnson, unelectable Donald Trump etc.
True. In this country the only way a party can make itself unelectable is by refusing to do uncle Rupert’s bidding
I thought that in August 2018. If Dutton had replaced Turnbull I doubt the LNP would have won the May 2019 federal election.
Not a chance. What decided that election was Shorten refusing to kowtow to uncle Rupert
Oh for goodness sake ModBot I was quoting from the article above
I don’t understand? Who is ModBot?
There is an automated system monitoring comments posted here. It picks out some that it finds offensive for reasons that can be very hard to fathomand sends them into limbo, often for days, before they either vanish or are allowed through. While in this limbo, the poster sees an infamously ungrammatical notice ‘Awaiting for moderation’.
Correction, ‘Awaiting for moderation’ should be ‘Awaiting for approval’
I know this because, bizarrely, I can see a comment posted by Marcus Hicks 7 minutes ago that is ‘Awaiting for approval’. What a great system this is.
I’ve seen it myself, several times on different occasions.
And in both cases the for is unnecessary. Awaiting moderation/approval/publication is sufficient. Usually Crikey does not abuse the language but not in the case of awaiting.
One combination that is a certainty to get ‘vanished’ is any sentence that contains the words Australia + coup + military.
The ModBots also don’t like hyperlinks. Even if the link is in the Crikey article.
That is normal – often even the headline trips it.
ive been ‘moderated’ in the past for using a very mild word in context, and also used in the very article I was commenting on. It would be useful for an actual moderator to comment, instead Crikey hides behind a mindless bot.
In Australia Scott Morrison is what we call a smart arse. No wonder he went into politics in this era. Government is currently the smart arse club for the biggest smart arses. Australia doesn’t tolerate smart arses forever. We like a laugh but know a fake depth of character. Baby out with the bathwater!
“Peter Dutton would have been watching with interest as Morrison stumbled.”
Yes, any satisfaction from seeing Morrison fall apart is severely tempered by the probability that nothing better will follow. At some point not far off we might well become nostalgic for the days when all we had to bother us was Morrison’s bullsiht.
You are seriously trying to imply that ALP, Greens etc are just as mendacious and incompetent as the current shower?
They at least have some intellect on their benches and some grasp of basic governance, despite an ambiguous position on a proper federal ICAC with teeth – the essential foundation if our current mess is to be sorted out.
No, I am suggesting Morrison’s successor as Liberal leader is not likely to be an improvement. The mention of Dutton should have been a clue, unless somewhere in your nightmares you think Dutton might lead the ALP, Greens etc.
“a proper federal ICAC with teeth“. The key to getting a wide range of these hopeless, third-rate, unemployable utter losers (on all sides) out of the most important jobs in the country.
“a proper federal ICAC with teeth”.
Yes, but there’s teeth, and then there’s teeth. Who can say what might be found if we ever manage to prise open the jaws of this august body and examine its dentures? Rubber teeth? Balsa wood? Hens’ teeth? Milk teeth?
Unless someone had the guts and the unlikely ability to get a federal ICAC into the constitution somehow, it can just be dismantled by the next corrupt government. That’s pretty much what happened in SA recently