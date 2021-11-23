Crypto Christensen Crikey’s favourite maverick MP George Christensen has many well-known special interests -- travelling to the Philippines, spruiking Ivermectin, and most recently threatening the government’s agenda over vaccine mandates. But another lesser-known special interest was disclosed this week: his love of cryptocurrency.

Christensen updated his register of interests on Monday to say he had opened up two crypto accounts -- one with the platform CoinJar and another with MetaMask. Given the whole point of cryptocurrency is to make transactions less traceable, we wonder what the point of disclosing the accounts is. But then again, it is nice to see George following the conventions of Parliament.

Advance Australia where? Right-wing lobby group Advance Australia has rebranded itself as "ADVANCE", updating its website with “a bold new look” that reflects who the lobby group is "today and into the future". Crikey can’t help but note the fact that the lobby group which champions patriotism over all other things has managed to remove the word "Australia" from its name.