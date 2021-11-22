Here’s a back-to-the-future trend in news: the good old wire service, now remade to meet emerging and independent media needs on the attention economy battlefield against the power of both big tech and old media.

It’s a critical part of new media infrastructure, offering emerging and independent media a reliable floor of news and content to build their audiences. How critical? Important enough to annoy the old media duopoly to a degree that they'd close Australia’s domestic wire service, AAP, just last year.

Think of the new shared digital news services -- like 360Info being launched out of Monash University today -- as the 21st century version of the telegraph wires (or, before that, carrier pigeons) that globalised news supply chains to build mass media 150 years ago.