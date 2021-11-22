It's the final week of ratings and one of the highlights will be the finale tonight of Ten's Celebrity MasterChef Australia -- who would have thought that one of the best centre half-forwards in the AFL’s history, Nick Riewoldt, would be the fave, along with Gordon @#$%^&&& Ramsay’s daughter Tilly who was, the last time I can remember her, a very charming young girl on her father’s Christmas cooking special. (Rounding out the finalists is fashionista Collette Dinnigan.)

My advice: record MasterChef and watch Australian Story’s final ep for the year featuring Grace Tame.

It was Nine’s night last night as the first of a two-part event, Hamish Blake's Lego Masters Brickmas Special (1.127 million), outperformed Seven’s one-off Adele: One Night Only special (1.103 million).