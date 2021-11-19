A very quiet night -- Seven beat Nine in total people and the two tied in the main channels, but that’s all there was to talk about.

This morning Optus revealed it had retained the rights to EPL soccer in Australia for six more years until 2028. Optus has held them since 2016. It retained the rights in 2018, shutting out Foxtel. No value, but media reckon $80 million a year. That would be up from the 2016 deal which was rumoured to be $63 million a year.

Optus said Friday it now has more than a million subscribers -- which would mean it's a real competitor to Foxtel’s Kayo, which News Corp said had 1.1 million total paying customers at September 30. Optus Sports will get a big kick from the 2023 women’s football World Cup in Australia and NZ.