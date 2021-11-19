Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg has earned some... er... bragging rights when it comes to the ABC -- and that can't hurt his rise in the party. But where is it heading?

In the inquisitorial forum of the Senate environment and communications legislation committee, Bragg has dragged out concessions from the ABC's top brass.

Over months of appearances, ABC managing director David Anderson has admitted that, yes, an ABC lawyer who tweeted about the "fascist" Morrison government had resigned. Yes, the ABC has terminated its publishing deal with the industry superannuation-backed website New Daily because of questions it raised about the ABC's independence.