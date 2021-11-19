Can-do capitalism, we barely knew ye.

Last week, addressing the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Scott Morrison unveiled his new mantra, repeating "can-do capitalism" in his speech and the following Q&A. "Can-do capitalism" would fix climate change, but it was "a good motto for us to follow not just in this area, but right across the spectrum of economic policy in this country".

So good a motto that Morrison has not uttered it once since that day.