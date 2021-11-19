There’s little more irresistible in political reporting than the well-timed leak. It’s the perfectly crafted win-win of the outside-insider model of reporting that shapes modern journalism: a story (a scoop!) for the journalist, political advantage to the leaker with a profile lifted or a news cycle launched.

Now, under Morrison and his loyal team in the Prime Minister's Office, it’s been gamed out to its end point. No longer about getting the news out, governmental leaks have been turned into a potent political weapon with a single goal: to damage, to deflect, to mislead. (Why here’s the Presidential texts over the French submarine deal!)

It’s all a part of Morrison’s marketing jiu-jitsu that turns ethical journalistic practice back against the media. The heat-seeking leak sits along with his repetitive non-responsive answers at press conferences, the unapologetic (almost reflexive) gaslighting, the liberal seasoning of news-friendly anti-Labor jabs, the audio-friendly alliterative plosives (Back in Black! Can-do Capitalism! Technology not Taxes!) rendering as accessible earworms for the politically inattentive, and his easy exploitation of the semiotics of the hi-viz suburban dad equally for Facebook and the evening television news.