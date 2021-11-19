Before being elected prime minister of India in 2014, Narendra Modi was banned from the United States under a rarely-used law restricting entry for government officials involved with “particularly severe violations of religious freedom”.

The violation in question was the 2001 Godhra riots, an anti-Muslim pogrom in Modi’s home state of Gujarat which left thousands killed. The violence happened while Modi was chief minister, and with apparent support of his hardline Hindu nationalist government.

Yesterday, Modi delivered the keynote address at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Sydney Dialogue, a sign that while those severe violations of religious freedom in India have accelerated during his prime ministership, the international community is more than willing to look the other way.