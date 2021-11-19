Australian states and territories have agreed to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12 years old.

But 12 is still out of step with many other developed nations and goes against the United Nations’ Committee on the Rights of the Child and Australian Human Rights Commission, both of which recommend increasing the age to 14.

Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Khorshid has said raising the age to 12 falls “well short of what is needed” and ignores medical, legal and social advice on the real harm of the current laws.