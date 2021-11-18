Gassing us up Ok, I think we can call it: if it ever meant anything, the phrase "cancel culture" is officially meaningless. Following COP26, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) -- a group of 18 gas exporting countries headquartered in Qatar -- have put out a statement lamenting the "the ongoing reductionism and cancel culture on hydrocarbons".

Between this and John Cleese voluntarily withdrawing from a Cambridge University event and calling it "cancel culture", I think we can haul the phrase off in a body bag.

Adem's adventures in good government Disgraced former Victorian Labor MP Adem Somyurek is the latest aggrieved party to attach themselves to the movement against Premier Dan Andrews‘ pandemic bill. With palpable, audible glee, he is returning to Parliament to vote against it. He writes in The Herald Sun that the bill gives "too much power to the government":