Despite being a majority female workplace, staff at the federal Attorney-General's Department (AGD) -- the department responsible for implementing gender equality laws and protections against sexual harassment -- have reported high rates of sexual harassment.

Staff were surveyed in April this year, with the results obtained under freedom of information by Guardian Australia. Most of the ​​565 respondents -- around a quarter of the entire department -- were women.

Nearly 12% of respondents said they had experienced sexual harassment at work, with a further 7.6% saying they weren’t sure if they had. Forty percent of victims did not report their harassment, and of the 34 respondents who did, just 17% were satisfied with the department’s policies and procedures.