Australian wages growth has finally staggered back to pre-pandemic levels, with yesterday's seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index (WPI) showing a rise of 2.2% for the year and a 0.6% rise for the September quarter.

That means real wages fell by 0.8% in the year to September 30.

We know that, as the Reserve Bank (RBA) has pointed out so often, Australian employers are a huge problem when it comes to improving wages growth. There's a widespread resistance to paying decent wage rises, wage theft has been a core part of the business model of many industries, and some politically powerful sectors (like horticulture) profit off exploitation and abuse of workers.