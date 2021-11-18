Has Liberal MP Andrew Laming been using publicly-funded staff to pursue his endless legal vendettas? Short answer, yes.

The Older Women’s Network (OWN) is a not-for-profit organisation which has been around for more than 35 years, advocating on issues like income security, homelessness, ageism, elder abuse and domestic violence. It has become increasingly vocal, as the particular concerns of older women have taken on more prominence.

Recently, OWN took to its Facebook page to post a detailed criticism of Laming, over his public announcement that he was retracting the apology he gave to victims of his social media trolling on the floor of parliament earlier this year.