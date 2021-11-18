ABC’s Hard Quiz (891,000 and the most watched non-news program on the night) after 7.30 (816,000), then bed. Gruen (856,000) was OK, but the pillow claimed me just before the end. Such are the rigours of watching TV. Netflix and Prime saved up for what looks like a very long weekend with Friday the new Saturday for viewing.

That meant the Bachelorette on Ten was missed -- just 325,000 nationally. That will lift by around 50% or so thanks to overnight catch-up and broadcaster video-on-demand viewing, but it is still not a good look. Seven’s Big Brother VIP -- 433,000. America’s Got Talent after BBVIP -- 201,000 nationally; streaming won’t save this turkey. Love Island 196,000, but that will more than double with overnight and streaming. Streaming will save this turkey.

Soft figures in breakfast for ABC News Breakfast (Lisa Millar is away) and for Ten’s Studio 10 which is now down to figures where the hosts will be able to address each viewer by name.