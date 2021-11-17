The most important TV news wasn’t the ratings on another night in the final fading weeks of 2021 ratings. Rather it was the news this morning from Netflix that it is going to start issuing weekly, comprehensive viewing data on a national basis and global basis.

The first new list was published this morning and showed the movie Red Notice was easily the most watched new movie with more than 148 million hours of streaming. That’s an awful lot of homes around the world (including Australia) without exposure to TV advertising! It was the biggest opening week for a movie on Netflix.

Netflix says it will publish weekly top 10 lists spanning films and series in the English- and non-English-speaking world every Tuesday. The lists will reflect total viewing time, rather than the previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a view. Viewing of both original and licensed fare will be captured from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles.