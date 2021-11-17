That was then, this is now Prime Minister Scott Morrison on June 11, 2020, after there were marches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement across the country:
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded an end to further Black Lives Matter protests, saying some protests have been hijacked by left-wing movements and demonstrators at future events should be charged.
... 'Certainly any further action on this front would be absolutely unacceptable.'
