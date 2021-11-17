Looks like Australian and American political elites have made a one-for-one swap on slangy hot takes: they’ve given us “woke”, and just this past week political analysts in the United States ransacked The Castle for “It’s the vibe”, now popping up on American wonk Twitter.

It follows on from the turn-of-the-century political linguistic exchange when Americans gave the world’s culture warriors “politically correct” and Australia offered “the dog whistle” in exchange.

All four have one thing in common: show me you’re talking about racism (or some other discriminatory -ism) without saying that’s what you’re talking about.