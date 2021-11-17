The Morrison government wants to have a third crack at passing contentious religious discrimination laws -- first promised in 2017 -- before the election.

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash hopes to introduce a bill next week in the final parliamentary sitting fortnight of the year. From what we know, the latest draft will avoid some of the major, disproportionate protections offered to religious people in past drafts, but even a watered-down version will struggle to pass the Coalition partyroom, let alone the lower house.

What's changed?

We haven’t seen Cash’s draft but it follows two versions released by her predecessor Christian Porter. Both were incredibly divisive. Conservative religious groups like the Australian Christian Lobby felt they didn’t give them enough license to discriminate (even though the faithful were given more protection than any other group) and big business found them unworkable.