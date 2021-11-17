Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe's speech on inflation yesterday was drafted well ahead of Scott Morrison's comments about how the Coalition would keep interest rates lower than Labor. Indeed, much of the monetary policy content of the speech was a repackaging of Lowe's media conference on November 2 and the minutes of the RBA board meeting of that day. So he can’t be accused of being political in his comments.

Nonetheless it pointed to a stark distinction between the adults in the room of economic policymaking in Australia and a desperate prime minister looking for a scare campaign.

Morrison's accusation is that Labor will somehow force interest rates higher than they should be -- presumably by spending an even bigger proportion of GDP than the 26-27% Morrison is spending, or by managing the economy more successfully so that growth picks up quicker.