The media have long been male-dominated. Ita Buttrose, 79 and now chair of the ABC, previously served as the editor-in-chief of the The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph in 1981, making her the first female editor of a major metropolitan newspaper in Australia.

But what’s changed since then? Well, according to a new report by Women’s Leadership Institute Australia, not enough.

Conducted by academic and journalist Jenna Price and research fellow at the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at the Australian National University Dr Blair Williams, the report found women’s voices rarely make it to publications’ top spots, with women more likely to write about health and arts and entertainment, and men less likely to quote female sources.