Every female journalist I know has stories about feeling like an outsider in their industry. Media isn’t even particularly male-dominated -- women make up about 45% of the publishing workforce.

But it’s not just who is on the floor that represents equality. It’s who is taken out for dinner and coffee, who is put forward for training, or moulded for promotions. It’s who ends up with a door on their office versus who keeps working shifts on the newsroom floor. It’s who takes home the higher pay packet.

I’ve only been in the industry for about five years, so I wouldn’t have experienced what my more seasoned colleagues have. But even in those five years, I’ve noticed the difference in the way men and women are treated at news outlets.