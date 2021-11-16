Panned The Victorian government's pandemic bill -- described in these pages as "vital but flawed" -- has been the focus of quite terrifying "debate", with protesters targeting an MP's home and several homemade gallows brought along to protests against the new powers (among many other things).

The Herald Sun's Susie O'Brien simply can't fathom why this might have happened: "The sight of three nooses hanging off a makeshift wooden pole carried on the streets of Melbourne during weekend protests should repulse every single Victorian ... Signs showing Premier Daniel Andrews mocked up to look like Hitler should also revolt us." And yet, the piece's next line may be illustrative: "I don’t resile from calling Andrews a dictator many times over the past 18 months, but it’s offensive to depict him as a Nazi leader responsible for the death of millions."

Perhaps O'Brien's fellow columnist Andrew Bolt has some idea how things got so out of hand, after former Victorian Liberal Party president called the bill "modern fascism" on his show (giving him a great headline), or the IPA's Gideon Rozner accusing Andrews of trying to build a "COVID gulag".