While everyone wants to reduce the size of Facebook, it’s been on a buying spree to grow its way into the “metaverse”. A guide to the trust-busting bills currently before the US Congress that could start the break-up of big tech. Irresistible hype meets immoveable propaganda: what if a quarter of all Bitcoins could be stolen in a single attack? That’s one scenario that could occur when one relentlessly hyped technology — quantum computing — meets another — blockchain (gamechanger! etc).

Jobs boom for robots. “Following your passion” is a recipe for low pay and exploitation. Better to work less for more money. And… some particularly impressive shit from Washington DC.

It’s official: COP26 leaves us on track to 2.4 degrees warming. Fossil fuel companies are angry at the media for pointing out that carbon offsets are a scam. And they’re not afraid to show it! Following on from my recent Crikey piece on Greenpeace’s research on Australian climate aid, it’s not clear how $80 billion in climate aid was spent in 2019. While global emissions fell in 2020, in Brazil they rose due to deforestation.