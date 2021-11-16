Scott Morrison should remember the 2007 election. That was the one when he entered Parliament, having secured preselection for the seat of Cook after the preselected candidate, Michael Towke, was the subject of an internal party and News Ltd smear campaign. Towke had thrashed Morrison 82-8 in the preselection ballot but got turfed. All's fair, etc.

And it was the election when a prime minister with a reputation for mendacity tried to campaign on a booming economy against a small-target opponent. It didn't end well.

But Anthony Albanese is no Kevin Rudd. For that matter, time would reveal Kevin Rudd was no Kevin Rudd. But there are a couple of similarities. John Howard declared he was the "underdog" six months out from the election, as Morrison did yesterday. (Rudd parried with his own metaphor, that he had the political equivalent of Mt Everest to climb.)