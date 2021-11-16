(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Liberal MPs are calling for an end to the charity status of the organisation behind They Vote for You, a website which tracks politicians' voting records. 

NSW Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg and MP Dave Sharma have written to the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission and the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), arguing that a website listing their voting history in fact distorts their stances on issues. 

Huh? 