Bureaucrats at Attorney-General Michaelia Cash’s department privately raised concerns as early as May about former Liberal candidate Lorraine Finlay's appointment as human rights commissioner, which took place in September, worrying that the lack of a transparent selection process would attract public criticism.

Finlay, a Murdoch University law lecturer and human trafficking specialist who has deep ties to the Western Australian Liberal Party, begins in the high-profile role within the Australian Human Rights Commission later this month.

In a series of internal emails obtained by Crikey under freedom of information, department officials conceded that “an appointment process without advertising will be the subject of public criticism”.