Too good to be true It made a cosy scene: Rupert Murdoch telling British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “get rid of the BBC” as he “dandled” Johnson's 18-month-old son Wilfred on his knee at Chequers, the PM’s country residence.

That was the report on Saturday on the authoritative Daily Mail website, citing Johnson’s sister Rachel, a London radio presenter, as its source. According to the ever-reliable Mail, she allegedly told an industry event last week that the BBC’s existence was under threat -- “especially when you have got people like Rupert Murdoch going to Chequers and saying to my brother, as he dandles Wilf on his knee, 'Boris you've got to get rid of the BBC, it's eating my lunch, they got a website, they're a publisher, it's not competitive'. You can see that there are pressures from all sides.”

A few hours later, in a rare refutation of a Daily Mail story, Rachel Johnson tweeted: "Sorry to disappoint but Rupert Murdoch NEVER told the PM to get rid of the BBC as I am quoted as saying in today's Daily Mail. It never happened. Joke taken out of context. Totally my fault for agreeing to say 'a few words' about future of the media. Apols to all who got excited." Some joke.