Crikey went public with this JobKeeper piece at around 11am on Friday and while there was a prediction of some cynically timed upcoming disclosures from companies to the ASX in the period ahead, it was never anticipated the following Friday afternoon deluge would roll out as follows:

3.55pm

Seven West Media: claimed $13.64 million in JobKeeper for 2617 staff in year one followed by $33.39 million in year two for a total haul of $47 million with nothing refunded. The contrast with Nine Entertainment, which claimed nothing at the parent company level and just a net $6 million at subsidiaries like Domain and Pedestrian, is stark indeed.

3.57pm

Aristocrat Leisure: the pokies giant snaffled $16.14 million for 840 staff in year one then stopped claiming but never paid anything back either. With a market capitalisation of $31 billion and a share price that has tripled in five years, this is one company which just didn’t need JobKeeper and should have followed the lead of CIMIC, Santos, REA Group, Iluka Resources, Credit Corp and many others by repaying the full amount.