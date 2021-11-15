Capitalism will fix the global warming emergency, Scott Morrison insists. The irony of that, given his government's determination to continue and strengthen our fossil fuel addiction, is capitalism will be the only way to reduce Australia's emissions.

With Australia teaming up with fellow coal addicts India and China to prevent a COP26 commitment to the phasing out of coal, and its abrogation of the agreement the moment it was signed via a refusal to consider an increase in our 2030 target, we confirmed our role as a key international saboteur of climate action.

As Crikey has been explaining, this is driven by the Coalition's policy of subsidising increases in coal exports and its support of the greater gas production and export by major political donors Santos, Woodside and Origin.