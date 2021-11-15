There's still two weeks to go until the end of the 2021 ratings but viewers have already tuned out, it seems -- they're off streaming, shopping, studying for final exams, getting the harvest in or getting out and about.

The ABC’s Total Control: 510,000 nationally for the first ep of the new season of the political drama starring Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths. Should really have done better if viewers were truly interested in it; perhaps should have gone into the schedule in the peak winter viewing nights? Sunday night's winner by default (or exhaustion?) was Ten's Celebrity MasterChef Australia with 743,000.

The T20 World Cup Final on Fox Sports attracted 86,000 viewers up to 2am Monday, when ratings coverage ended for the day. The Oztam code has NZ vs TBA in the subscription TV ratings rankings. No one thought to update it to Australia (the eventual winners)? Minor point I know, but...