The timing is perfect, for an economist. The horticulture industry is getting a new $25 per hour minimum wage, thanks to a decision by the Fair Work Commission. The decision, handed down earlier this month, comes just three weeks after the Nobel Prize in economics was awarded for work on minimum wages.

The impact of academic economics on the real world should not be underestimated. The research that won the Nobel Prize, by US economist David Card, was about the impacts of minimum wages on employment. Card found, to the surprise of most economists, that raising minimum wages did not reduce employment nor increase unemployment.

Card can feel deeply intellectually proud because he came into a discipline focused on theory and upended it. The basic idea of a demand curve – low prices causing high demand and high prices causing low demand – did not apply in the real world of the labour market that he observed. And observation is the key to his work, which is empirical, not theoretical. Card measured employment in two adjacent states, one of which raised the minimum wage for fast food workers.