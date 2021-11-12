The scene: wet Thursday night in Sydney, TV dull, Q+A absolutely navel-gazing (they were talking about China), Paul Keating got a mention as eyelids slid shut. Talk about the ghosts of governments past. Halloween was nearly two weeks ago! 388,000 valiant souls stuck with it. How many kept their eyes open the whole time?

Over on Ten, the players in the Australia v Saudi Arabia World Cup qualifier needed umbrellas on what was a miserable night and a odd bouncing pitch -- 585,000 on Ten -- not as much as Gogglebox Australia would normally get (800,000 plus on a Thursday night) but compared to what else was offered up last night, a good result.

Love Island on Nine -- 200,000 -- will be streamed up to around 400,000 or perhaps a bit more. How do Nine and advertisers know how long streamers watch -- do they pay total attention? I bet most of them are texting, TikToking, Tweeting, Insta-ing, Snapchatting, WeChatting (or Facebooking for the oldies) -- and sometimes watching.