Among wealthy countries on the world stage, Australia looks increasingly backward. At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the government’s response to the climate crisis was ranked last out of 60 countries. After fronting up with a net zero pledge – the bare minimum required to get some tepid praise from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – Australia continued to act as a climate laggard.

The climate story is a telling example of Australia’s abrogation of international leadership. But it’s not the only one. Our history is littered with examples of Australia taking a proactive, positive role on the world stage. Now, Australia leads the world for all the wrong reasons.

The then and the now

Australia wasn’t always like this. In the 1940s, HV “Doc” Evatt, then a former High Court judge and soon to be Labor leader, played an instrumental role in the creation of the United Nations. He served as president of the General Assembly, and helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Fast forward to 2019, and Scott Morrison was hitting out at the UN as an example of “negative globalists” and an unaccountable internationalist bureaucracy.