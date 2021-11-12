Yesterday, #auspol Twitter got a little NSFW in an unexpected way. Former MP Tony Windsor took to Twitter to congratulate opposition leader Anthony Albanese for calling out a Sydney Morning Herald reporter for swallowing Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “quotas and mandates” lines hook line and sinker.
“Anthony Albanese @albo is absolutely right to call this idiot from the @smh out...we are suffering from a serious decline in the capacity of some journalists to think about the issues. Who was the fool who asked the question?” he wrote.
Good points all around. The only problem is, the former member for Tamworth tagged the wrong @albo in his tweet, pointing his 71,000 Twitter followers to an NSFW account belonging to an Italian lewd comic artist who calls himself "Albo draws lewds".
