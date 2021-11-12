Yesterday, #auspol Twitter got a little NSFW in an unexpected way. Former MP Tony Windsor took to Twitter to congratulate opposition leader Anthony Albanese for calling out a Sydney Morning Herald reporter for swallowing Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “quotas and mandates” lines hook line and sinker.

“Anthony Albanese @albo is absolutely right to call this idiot from the @smh out...we are suffering from a serious decline in the capacity of some journalists to think about the issues. Who was the fool who asked the question?” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/TonyHWindsor/status/1458313542986174469

Good points all around. The only problem is, the former member for Tamworth tagged the wrong @albo in his tweet, pointing his 71,000 Twitter followers to an NSFW account belonging to an Italian lewd comic artist who calls himself "Albo draws lewds".